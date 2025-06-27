Will Brennan Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Guardians transferred Brennan (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The outfielder has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow, so the move to the 60-day IL was only a matter of time. The recovery period from Tommy John surgery is shorter for position players, so Brennan won't necessarily be sidelined for the start of 2026.