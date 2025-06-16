Will Holland News: Returns from IL

Holland was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul, TwinsDaily.com reports. He's hitting .296/.355/.519 with three home runs in 17 games.

The 2019 fifth-round draft pick has put up solid numbers at Triple-A the past two seasons but has had several injuries that have kept him off the field. He missed time last year with a broken right hand and fractured fibula. He hit .299/.428/.556 with six home ru ns in 41 games last year at Triple-A. He could add depth in the majors later this summer if he can stay healthy.