Will Robertson News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 10:14am

The Blue Jays selected Robertson's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

The left-handed-hitting Robertson will receive his first big-league promotion after breaking through with a .288/.408/.583 batting line and 12 home runs in 52 games this season with Buffalo. The 27-year-old is capable of handling all three outfield spots, and with Anthony Santander (shoulder), Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Nathan Lukes (concussion) all on the shelf, he could see some starts versus righties.

