Will Robertson News: Headed to Windy City

The Blue Jays traded Robertson to the White Sox on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Robertson was pushed off Toronto's 40-man roster Sunday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man spot upon joining the ChiSox. The 27-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-10 at the plate during his three games with the Jays, but he's slashed an impressive .292/.403/.578 with 14 homers and 44 RBI through 233 plate appearances in Triple-A. He'll likely report to Triple-A Charlotte.