Will Robertson News: Headed to Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

The Blue Jays traded Robertson to the White Sox on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Robertson was pushed off Toronto's 40-man roster Sunday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man spot upon joining the ChiSox. The 27-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-10 at the plate during his three games with the Jays, but he's slashed an impressive .292/.403/.578 with 14 homers and 44 RBI through 233 plate appearances in Triple-A. He'll likely report to Triple-A Charlotte.

