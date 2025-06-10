Will Robertson News: Promotion forthcoming

The Blue Jays are expected to select Robertson's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Robertson has spent the entire 2025 campaign in Triple-A, where he's slashed .288/.410/.582 with 12 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs scored across 188 plate appearances. Thanks to his performance, the 27-year-old will now be called upon to provide depth to a Blue Jays outfield unit that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.