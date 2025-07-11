Will Robertson News: Recalled from Charlotte

The White Sox recalled Robertson from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Just two days after being acquired from Toronto, Robertson will make his White Sox debut in left field during the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader versus Cleveland. The 27-year-old rookie is 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his MLB career, though he's slashed .292/.403/.578 in Triple-A this season. Tim Elko (knee) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.