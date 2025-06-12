Will Vest News: Collects 12th save

Vest picked up the save, striking out two batters in a clean ninth inning, during Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Orioles.

Vest picked up his 12th save and eighth in a row Thursday against the Orioles. It was a good rebound outing for the closer, working into a game for the first time since allowing his first home run since March 28 during Tuesday's appearance. Working a 1-2-3 ninth inning, the 30-year-old also made it 10 straight appearances without walking a batter, striking out 10 over 11.2 innings pitched in those outings.