Will Vest News: Notches another save
Vest tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.
Vest recorded his second save in the series against Baltimore and his 12th of the season as he keeps performing at a high level for the Tigers. The veteran righty lowered his ERA to 1.83, and he's struck out 36 batters in 34.1 innings. Vest has also easily set a new career high in saves, as he came into the year with only five saves at the MLB level across four seasons. Tommy Kahnle has been a reliable high-leverage arm out of the Detroit bullpen as well, but Vest has established himself as the top closing option due to his dominant work on the mound.
