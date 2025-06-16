Will Wagner News: Makes return to Triple-A lineup

Wagner (foot) went 3-for-10 with three doubles, one RBI and one run in two games for Triple-A Buffalo since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Before rejoining Buffalo over weekend, Wagner hadn't played for the Blue Jays' top affiliate since May 10 after fouling a ball off of his foot. The 26-year-old infielder was productive in his return to the Buffalo lineup and should continue to handle an everyday role at Triple-A with the hope of performing well enough to earn another look in the big leagues.