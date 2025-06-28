Will Wagner News: Recalled by Toronto

The Blue Jays recalled Wagner from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Wagner made Toronto's Opening Day roster but was optioned to Triple-A in late April after Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returned from the 10-day injured list. Wagner spent nearly a month on Buffalo's 7-day IL due to a foot injury but has gone 11-for-41 (.268) with one steal, four doubles, one home run and six RBI since being reinstated from the IL in mid-June. The Blue Jays optioned Alan Roden to Buffalo in a corresponding move.