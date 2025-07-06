Will Wagner News: Sitting after four straight starts

Wagner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

With southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Wagner will hit the bench Sunday, but the 26-year-old utility player should have a fairly clear path to playing time against right-handed pitching through the All-Star break. Wagner had started in each of the last four games and five of the past six games, and Andres Gimenez's (ankle) move to the injured list Sunday will now open up an everyday role in the infield.