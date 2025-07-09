Will Warren News: Blanks M's in sixth win

Warren (6-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-3 rout of the Mariners, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander issued both his free passes in the sixth inning with the Yankees ahead only 1-0, prompting manager Aaron Boone to give Warren the hook just one out shy of his fourth quality start of the season. He's held the opposition off the board in two of his last three outings, but those sharp performances were sandwiched around an eight-run disaster against the Blue Jays. Warren will look for some consistency in his final trip to the mound before the All-Star break, at home Sunday against the Cubs.