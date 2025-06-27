Will Warren News: Tosses five scoreless innings

Warren (5-4) earned the win against the Athletics on Friday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out seven across five scoreless frames.

Warren found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the first after issuing three walks, but he managed to escape the inning unscathed after striking out the side (though he needed 36 pitches to get through the inning. He was more steady over the next four frames, and the Yankees' bullpen was able to close things out for the team's ninth shutout of the season. Warren has yielded three runs or less in each of his last four starts and is up to 103 strikeouts on the season, which is seventh most in the American League. He's slated to face the Blue Jays on the road next week.