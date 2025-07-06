Will Wilson News: Called up, starting Sunday

The Guardians recalled Wilson from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, and he'll start at second base and bat seventh in Cleveland's series finale with Detroit.

Wilson will be up with the big club for the second time this season after the Guardians placed outfielder Lane Thomas (foot) on the injured list in a corresponding move. The Guardians are likely to deploy Wilson in the short side of a platoon in the infield during his upcoming stint in the majors.