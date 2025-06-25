Willi Castro Injury: Appears as pinch hitter
Castro (wrist) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.
Castro entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter in place of Kody Clemens but was unable to make any impact. It was his first at-bat since Saturday while he's been managing a sore right wrist. It's assumed Castro could return to the lineup Wednesday if no setbacks were had following Tuesday's game.
