Willi Castro News: Collects three hits in loss

Castro went 3-for-4 with a double during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Houston in 10 innings.

Castro extended his hit streak to eight games Sunday, delivering his fourth multi-hit performance of the stretch. The utility player has been on a tear lately, going 25-for-61 (.409) with five home runs, 12 runs scored and 10 RBI over his last 17 games. He owns a .290/.365/.483 slash line on the year.