Willi Castro News: Enjoys three-hit day

Castro went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and three RBI during Saturday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

Castro picked up his first multi-hit game since July 3, notching at least three hits in a game for the fifth time this season. The super-utility player has enjoyed another great season at the plate, slashing .269/.361/.442 with 14 doubles, nine homers and 24 RBI. If he can keep up the pace for the rest of the season, his .803 OPS would be his best since becoming an everyday big-leaguer in 2021.