Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Willi Castro headshot

Willi Castro News: Hits late home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Castro got involved during a six-run eighth inning for the Twins, taking Porter Hodge deep to right center to extend the lead. The long ball was his first since June 13 and he's now hit safely in six of seven games so far in July and has a 5:4 BB:K over that span, though Tuesday's homer was his first run driven in of the month. Castro currently sports a 10.3 percent walk rate, which would be the best mark of his career. He's slashing .269/.362/.436 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 39 runs, eight steals and a 27:64 BB:K in 269 plate appearances.

Willi Castro
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now