Willi Castro News: Hits late home run

Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Castro got involved during a six-run eighth inning for the Twins, taking Porter Hodge deep to right center to extend the lead. The long ball was his first since June 13 and he's now hit safely in six of seven games so far in July and has a 5:4 BB:K over that span, though Tuesday's homer was his first run driven in of the month. Castro currently sports a 10.3 percent walk rate, which would be the best mark of his career. He's slashing .269/.362/.436 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 39 runs, eight steals and a 27:64 BB:K in 269 plate appearances.