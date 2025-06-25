Willi Castro News: Making return to lineup

Castro (wrist) will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

A sore right wrist had kept Castro out of the lineup for each of the previous three games, but he felt well enough to appear off the bench in Tuesday's 6-5 loss. He checked out fine after going 0-for-2 while playing three innings at second base Tuesday and will now pick up his first start since Saturday. He'll occupy third base in place of a resting Brooks Lee on Wednesday, but Castro could end up seeing most of his playing time at the keystone or in the corner outfield moving forward.