Willi Castro News: Three hits in Wednesday's win

Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

He was also caught stealing, but it was still a productive night for the super-utility player, who was getting the start at second base and batting third. It was Castro's first multi-hit performance since June 15, as he was bothered by a sore wrist in late June, but he's made up for a lack of punch at the plate by getting busier on the basepaths -- half of his six steals on the season have come in the last five games.