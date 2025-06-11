Willie MacIver News: Getting regular run behind plate

MacIver will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

MacIver will pick up his fifth start in seven games and looks poised to operate as the Athletics' primary backstop until Shea Langeliers (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list. Since getting his first MLB call-up May 23, MacIver has gone 5-for-24 (.208 average) with a 1:7 BB:K, one double, one stolen base, two runs and two RBI through eight big-league games.