Fantasy Baseball
Willie MacIver News: Homer, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

MacIver went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

MacIver opened the scoring with his first big-league homer, a second-inning solo shot. This was his second multi-hit effort, and he's now batting .237 with three RBI, three runs scored, two steals and three doubles over 13 contests. MacIver and Austin Wynns will continue to share catching duties while Shea Langeliers (oblique) is out.

