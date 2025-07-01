Willy Adames News: Clubs 10th homer

Adames went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Adames opened the scoring in the second inning with his 10th homer of the year. The shortstop has hit half of those long balls in his last 20 games, going 19-for-69 (.275) in that span. On the year, he has a .211/.297/.348 slash line with 37 RBI, 46 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases across 85 contests.