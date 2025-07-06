Willy Adames News: Drives in four runs

Adames went 3-for-5 with four RBI during Saturday's 7-2 win against the Athletics.

Adames didn't provide any extra-base hits, but he singled with the bases loaded in the first and third innings to provide San Francisco with an early lead. It's the sixth three-hit game of the campaign for the veteran shortstop, who has gone 10-for-23 with two doubles, a homer, six RBI and five runs during a six-game hit streak.