Willy Adames News: Homer, three RBI in win

Adames went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Athletics.

Adames twice drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs. He also had a solo shot in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During that span, he's gone 11-for-26 (.423) with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and four walks. The shortstop's up to a .226/.313/.370 slash line with 11 homers, 45 RBI, 50 runs scored and four stolen bases through 90 contests this season.