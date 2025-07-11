Willy Adames News: Launches homer in win
Adames went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.
Adames opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and added a two-run triple in the fifth as part of a five-run rally for the Giants. Over 10 games in July, Adames has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI. He's starting to cash in on the potential that the Giants saw when signing him to a seven-year, $182 million contract in December. Overall, the shortstop is at a .225/.312/.382 slash line with 12 homers, 48 RBI, 53 runs scored, four stolen bases, 14 doubles and two triples through 94 contests.
