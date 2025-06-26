Willy Adames News: Racks up three hits Thursday
Adames went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Marlins.
All three hits were singles for the shortstop. Since June 10, Adames has gone 17-for-54 (.315) with four home runs, one double, nine RBI and a 7:15 BB:K across 15 games. That's a large enough sample to suggest he's working his way out of the struggles that defined the better part of his first two months of the season. He's at a .215/.298/.349 slash line with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 43 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases through 80 contests overall.
