Wilmer Flores News: Doubles in defeat

Flores went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

The 33-year-old lined a double into center field during the fifth inning before coming around to score the Giants' final run. He added a single in the ninth, marking his third multi-hit performance over his last six games. Flores has logged at least one hit in five of those six outings, batting .348 with five runs scored, four RBI and a home run across 27 plate appearances during that span.