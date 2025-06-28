Wilmer Flores News: Doubles in win

Flores went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Flores drove in the Giants' first run in the third inning with a double to left field. The 33-year-old tallied a much-needed hit after going 0-for-13 over his previous four appearances entering Friday's matchup. He's now slashing .243/.315/.389 with 55 RBI, 31 runs scored, 11 home runs and one stolen base across 311 plate appearances.