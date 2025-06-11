Wilmer Flores News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Flores went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Flores hit two singles in the matchup, the second of which was an infield hit that drove in the game-tying run during the ninth inning. With that, the 33-year-old notched his 15th multi-hit game of the season, marking his second such performance over San Francisco's last four games. Flores has appeared in eight outings in June, slashing .276/.364/.379 with four RBI, four runs scored, a home run and a 21.2 percent strikeout rate across 33 plate appearances.