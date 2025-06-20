Wilmer Flores News: Plays hero Thursday

Flores went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI double during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Flores pinch hit in the seventh inning and doubled on a groundball to left field, driving in both of San Francisco's runs with what proved to be the game-winning hit. The 33-year-old has been left out of the starting lineup in two of the club's last three games following Rafael Devers' arrival. However, Devers is expected to eventually see time at first base, which will likely lead to Flores getting more opportunities at designated hitter. Over 16 outings in June, Flores is slashing .269/.371/.385 with seven RBI, seven runs scored, three doubles and one home run across 62 plate appearances.