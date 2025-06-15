Wilson Ramos News: Closes curtains on career

Ramos signed a one-day contract Sunday with the Nationals and announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Though he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021, Ramos had been playing professionally in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball up until the end of the 2023 season. Now more than a year and a half removed from his last game action, the 37-year-old catcher has officially hung up his cleats. He elected to retire as a member of the Nationals, with whom he spent just over half of his 12-year big-league career. A two-time All-Star selection, Ramos hit .271 and slugged 136 home runs in 990 games with the Twins, Nationals, Rays, Phillies, Mets, Tigers and Guardians.