Wilyer Abreu Injury: Expected back from IL on Friday

Abreu (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in San Francisco, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The reported corresponding move will be Kristian Campbell being sent down to Triple-A Worcester, although neither transaction is official yet. Abreu has played two rehab games with Worcester, going 1-for-6, and is in line to return following a minimum 10-day absence with a left oblique strain. He should play regularly against righties upon his activation, although some of his starts figure to come at designated hitter, given the presence of Roman Anthony.