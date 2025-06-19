Wilyer Abreu Injury: Plays field Wednesday
Abreu (oblique) started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
This was the second rehab game for Abreu, who had served as the designated hitter a day earlier. He played six innings in the field before being lifted. An earlier report indicated the rehab assignment would be a brief one, suggesting Abreu could be back with the team in time for Friday's series opener against San Francisco.
