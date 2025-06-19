Menu
Wilyer Abreu headshot

Wilyer Abreu Injury: Plays field Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Abreu (oblique) started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

This was the second rehab game for Abreu, who had served as the designated hitter a day earlier. He played six innings in the field before being lifted. An earlier report indicated the rehab assignment would be a brief one, suggesting Abreu could be back with the team in time for Friday's series opener against San Francisco.

Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
