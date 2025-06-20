Wilyer Abreu News: Activated from injured list

The Red Sox reinstated Abreu (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old landed on the shelf June 9 due to an oblique strain, but he'll end up missing just more than the 10-day minimum. Abreu has a .792 OPS with 13 homers through 234 plate appearances this season, though he was slumping prior to the injury with a .161/.182/.274 slash line and 31.8 percent strikeout rate in his past 22 games.