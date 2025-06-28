Wilyer Abreu News: Drives in four runs in blowout win

Abreu went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer, an RBI double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 15-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Abreu was responsible for the Red Sox's first four runs of the game, starting with a three-run homer off Chris Bassitt in the first before bringing home Roman Anthony on an RBI double in the second. It was Abreu's 15th multi-hit game of the season, and his four RBI tied a season high that he set against the Rangers on Opening Day. He has reached base safely in seven of his last eight games, and over that span he has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with one home run and eight RBI.