Wilyer Abreu News: Enjoys career day

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo inside-the-park home run during Monday's 13-6 win over the Reds.

It was the Abreu show at Fenway Park on Monday as the outfielder set a career high with five RBI via his 15th and 16th home runs of the season. First, the 26-year-old displayed his speed in the bottom of the fifth as he flashed his way around the bases on a ball to center field that kicked away from the outfielders. Then, he crushed a dagger grand slam in the bottom of the eighth. Abreu's 45 RBI is second on the team behind just Trevor Story (46).