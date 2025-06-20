Wilyer Abreu News: Two hits in return
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.
Abreu missed just over the minimum 10 days due to a mild oblique strain. He went 1-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts over two games during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester. Assuming he avoids a setback, Abreu should occupy at least a strong-side platoon role in right field. He's at a .250/.324/.476 slash line with 13 home runs, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored, nine doubles and four stolen bases over 65 contests this season.
