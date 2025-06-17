Menu
Woo-suk Go News: Cut by Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

The Marlins released Go on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Go spent the first several months of the season working his way back from a fractured finger, but he's given up just one run in 5.2 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville since returning from the IL. The 26-year-old righty owns a 3.71 ERA across 26.2 frames in his Triple-A career, so other teams may be interested in bringing Go in on a minor-league deal.

