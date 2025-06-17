Woo-suk Go News: Cut by Marlins

The Marlins released Go on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Go spent the first several months of the season working his way back from a fractured finger, but he's given up just one run in 5.2 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville since returning from the IL. The 26-year-old righty owns a 3.71 ERA across 26.2 frames in his Triple-A career, so other teams may be interested in bringing Go in on a minor-league deal.