Woo-suk Go News: Inks MiLB pact with Tigers
The Tigers signed Go to a minor-league contract Monday.
Go has been limited to just 15.1 innings this season due to a fractured finger, but he had pitched well at Triple-A Jacksonville in the Marlins organization before being released last week, yielding one run with a 5:1 K:BB over 5.1 frames. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Padres back in January of 2024 but has yet to pitch in the big leagues.
