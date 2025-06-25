Wyatt Langford Injury: Battling side tightness
Langford's absence from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles is due to left side tightness, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
The 23-year-old will undergo medical testing once the Rangers return home after Wednesday's series finale in Baltimore. There doesn't seem to be significant concern for Langford's injury, though he could still end up requiring a stint on the injured list.
