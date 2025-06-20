Wyatt Langford Injury: Dealing with back stiffness

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Langford is considered day-to-day due to back stiffness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, though he could be available as a pinch hitter. Sam Haggerty and Alejandro Osuna would stand to see more starts in left field if Langford were to miss more time. Langford has been more productive at the plate as of late, having gone 12-for-39 (.308) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over his last nine games.