Wyatt Langford Injury: Expected back Saturday

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that Langford (oblique) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday when first eligible, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy told McFarland that Langford will likely head out on a rehab assignment later this week, and if all goes well, the 23-year-old outfielder will rejoin the big club this weekend. Langford is slashing a disappointing .232/.308/.421 for the Rangers this season and has been on the IL twice due to oblique injuries.