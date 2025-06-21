Wyatt Langford Injury: Out Saturday

Langford (back) isn't part of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Langford was day-to-day due to back stiffness, and the outfielder will get Saturday off for recovery purposes. In his place, Sam Haggerty will bat second and patrol left field. Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Bochy also said that Langford could pinch hit Saturday if needed, but the team intends to rest him fully.