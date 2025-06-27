Wyatt Langford Injury: Placed on IL

The Rangers placed Langford on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 25, due to a left oblique strain.

Langford underwent testing on his left side earlier this week, which revealed a mild strain in his oblique. He's eligible to return from the IL on July 5, but oblique strains tend to take longer to heal, and Langford may need to get some reps on a rehab assignment before being cleared to return to the majors. Alejandro is starting in left field in Friday's game against the Mariners and should see more playing time for as long as Langford is sidelined. Michael Helman was recalled by the Rangers from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.