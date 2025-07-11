Wyatt Langford News: Enjoys monster four-hit game

Langford went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run during Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Langford kept the momentum going after his great series against the Angels and was retired only one time in game one against the Astros. In the last four games, the outfielder has multiple hits in three of them, compiling a .563 batting average, two home runs and seven RBI. After hitting another homer Friday, the 23-year-old is up to 15 on the season, only one off of his total from his entire rookie season.