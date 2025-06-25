Xander Bogaerts Injury: Scratched with sore shoulder

Bogaerts was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Nationals due to left shoulder soreness, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Bogaerts missed a game earlier this month with the same issue. It's the same shoulder that he fractured last season, but there's no indication at this point that he's had a significant setback. Jose Iglesias will shift over to shortstop for the Padres on Wednesday and Tyler Wade will enter the lineup at second base.