Xander Bogaerts Injury: Scratched with sore shoulder
Bogaerts was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Nationals due to left shoulder soreness, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.
Bogaerts missed a game earlier this month with the same issue. It's the same shoulder that he fractured last season, but there's no indication at this point that he's had a significant setback. Jose Iglesias will shift over to shortstop for the Padres on Wednesday and Tyler Wade will enter the lineup at second base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now