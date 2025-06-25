Menu
Xander Bogaerts Injury: Scratched with sore shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Bogaerts was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Nationals due to left shoulder soreness, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Bogaerts missed a game earlier this month with the same issue. It's the same shoulder that he fractured last season, but there's no indication at this point that he's had a significant setback. Jose Iglesias will shift over to shortstop for the Padres on Wednesday and Tyler Wade will enter the lineup at second base.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
