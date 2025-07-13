Xander Bogaerts News: Gets aboard four times in loss

Bogaerts went 2-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

Bogaerts hadn't stolen a base since June 9 versus the Dodgers, and he hadn't attempted a steal since June 20 against the Royals. The All-Star break comes at a poor time for the shortstop, who is batting .385 (20-for-52) over his last 15 games after a fairly pedestrian first three months of the campaign. He's now at a .266/.344/.369 slash line with 15 steals, five home runs, 31 RBI and 39 runs scored over 94 contests.