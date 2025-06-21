Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: On base four more times Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.

The veteran infielder was also caught stealing for the first time in 2025, but Bogaerts reached base four times for the second straight contest as he catches fire in June. Over the last 10 games, he's slashing .326/.333/.488 with four doubles, a homer, seven runs and seven RBI.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now