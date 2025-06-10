Xander Bogaerts News: Racks up three hits in win

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Bogaerts was recently hampered by a shoulder issue, which may partially explain his recent 5-for-35 (.143) stretch at the plate over his previous 10 games. He broke out of the slump with three singles in Tuesday's win, while also included his first RBI since May 27. The shortstop continues to hover between .230 and .250 for his batting average, with Tuesday's effort putting him at .240 on the year. He's added a meager .649 OPS, three home runs, 13 stolen bases, 23 RBI and 27 runs scored across 65 contests.